BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Sherman Brashear had 18 points to lead five Western Kentucky players in double figures and the Hilltoppers beat Alabama A&M 88-62. Jairus Hamilton scored 15 points for the Hilltoppers, Luke Frampton 12, Josh Anderson 11 and Jamarion Sharp 10. Garrett Hicks scored 21 points for the Bulldogs which now have dropped four straight.