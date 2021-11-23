Political fight in Georgia suburbs as McBath jumps districts

By JEFF AMY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Lucy McBath isn’t going away, even as Republicans try to draw district lines to pry back a slice of the American suburbs from congressional Democrats. McBath is a gun control activist who in 2018 wrested away Newt Gingrich’s old suburban Atlanta U.S. House district from the GOP. Georgia’s GOP-controlled General Assembly responded by drawing a much more Republican 6th Congressional District for McBath. But McBath announced Monday that she was jumping to a different suburban Atlanta district drawn to favor Democrats. She’s telling supporters that her mission is too important to step aside. The move could set up a primary against U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, the incumbent Democrat in the new district.