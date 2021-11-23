One person, one pet dead in overnight Cañon City mobile home fire

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A person and their pet are dead after a fire broke out at their home overnight in Cañon City.

At 12:35 a.m. Tuesday, the Cañon City Area Fire Protection District responded to a structure fire in the 1500 block of Chestnut Street. Initially, crews were told the fire was in a mobile home and residents possibly trapped.

At the scene, the first engine company saw one end of a mobile home heavily involved in fire. According to CCAFPD, crews began an aggressive fire attack and did a primary search of the home.

While crews managed to quickly take control of the fire, officials say one person and one pet died in the fire. According to Cañon City Area Fire, the mobile home is a total loss.

There were no injuries reported by emergency responders. The fire was contained to one home.

Now, the CCAFPD is investigating the cause of the fire. Multiple agencies are assisting in the investigation.

At this time, Cañon City Area Fire is unsure if the home had a functioning smoke detector. Fire officials are stressing the importance of having working smoke detectors.