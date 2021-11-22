Trap Kitchen provides Thanksgiving meals for Portland families in need

By Web Staff

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A local business is giving back this holiday season by providing Thanksgiving meals for families in need.

Trap Kitchen teamed up with Ron Sloy, the owner of investment firm Sloy, Dahl & Holst, Inc., to host a turkey giveaway on Saturday. They gave out dozens of birds, along with meal boxes that included Thanksgiving staples like mac and cheese, green beans, and pie.

Organizers say it’s always great to help people but especially during the holidays.

“People are thankful that were just able to help them out in these hard times now,” said Eddie Bynum, manager of Trap Kitchen.

“It makes everyone feel better to give than receive. With the pandemic and how just things are in general in this world, what a great time to thank people for supporting Trap Kitchen and most importantly for us to give back to the community, that’s really what it’s all about,” said Sloy.

This is the second year Trap Kitchen, which is located at 3137 Northeast 82nd Avenue, has held their turkey giveaway.

