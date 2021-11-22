‘Toys for Tots’ looking for more donations this Holiday Season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.,( KRDO) - Santa's Elves at the 'Toys for Tots' warehouse on N. Hancock Ave. are taping up boxes and getting things ready for this year's deliveries, but they need help more than ever this year.

Russ Miller, coordinator for the Toys for Tots Pikes Peak Region, told KRDO he looks forward to this every year, but on his eighth year on the job, he's a little worried about meeting this year's demand.

According to Miller, last year Toys for Tots delivered gifts to about 23,000 children across El Paso County. This year, the organization needs 40,000 toys to make that happen across El Paso County and Pueblo.

In the past, Toys for Tots has usually received about 12,000 donations around Thanksgiving. So far this season, however, they've only received about 4,000 donations.

"By this time of year we have had a lot of toys than we do by now and also by this time we've received a lot of in-kind donations by corporations and those haven't started showing up yet, normally they'd be here end of October, early November," said Miller.

Miller believes part of the reason why donations are so low this year could be in part to the supply issues going on nationwide.

According to Miller, the need for distributing the toys is greater this season compared to years past.

"Not as many people at work, so not drawing a paycheck and parents are less likely to buy toys when you have to put food on the table so, priorities," said Miller.

Miller insists these donations are important and help children in families struggling financially.

"The big thing is that these kids know that they haven't been forgotten, that Santa didn't forget them and it is really restoring that hope," added Miller.

This year they also need more toys for two specific categories, infants and young teens. The organization is also short on volunteers.

For more information on how to donate or volunteer, click here.