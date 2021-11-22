Judge: Former officer sentenced to 6 years in prison for kicking man during arrest

By Web Staff

ST. ANN, Missouri (KMOV) — A former St. Ann police officer will be spending several years behind bars for using excessive force when he repeatedly kicked a man in 2019 during an arrest.

On Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Audrey Fleissig sentenced Ellis Brown III to six years in prison. Previously in June, a St. Louis jury found Brown guilty for a charge of deprivation of rights under color of law.

He was working as an officer with the St. Ann Police Department on April 9, 2019 when he allegedly kicked a defenseless person who was lying in the US Bank parking lot near Natural Bridge and Kingshighway. Video captured Brown leading St. Ann officers on a high-speed chase for 20 minutes beforehand and the assault that followed.

Two St. Louis City officers had to intervene to stop Brown, officials said. The victim was injured as a result of the attack.

Before working for St. Ann, Brown was an officer with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and was also under fire for falsifying search warrants. St. Ann Police Department confirmed that Brown no longer works for the department. They also said they received no complaints about Brown during his employment with the department.

