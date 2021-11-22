Czechs protest restrictions on unvaccinated as cases soar

PRAGUE (AP) — Protesters are marching through the Czech capital of Prague to decry the government’s new restrictions on unvaccinated people. The protesters demanded “Freedom!” for the unvaccinated. They carried posters with pictures of politicians — including Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Health Minister Adam Vojtech — calling them traitors. But unlike recent rallies in the Netherlands and Brussels, this protest was peaceful. The crowd of several hundred was significantly smaller than at a similar demonstration last week. New restrictions to tackle the Czech Republic’s soaring infection rate went into effect Monday and target the unvaccinated. The country’s vaccination rate of 58.1% is below the EU average of 65.5%.