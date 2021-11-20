Stroud tosses 6 TDs, No. 5 Ohio St blows out No. 7 Mich St

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — C.J. Stroud threw six touchdowns passes as No. 5 Ohio State blew out No. 7 Michigan State 56-7. The freshman threw for 432 yards in nearly in just short of three quarters. He also became the likely front-runner for the Heisman Trophy, overshadowing Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker, who came in as the nation’s leading rusher. Walker gained just 25 yards. Ohio State polished its polished their College Football Playoff resume and served warning to No. 8 Michigan ahead of the annual rivalry game next week.