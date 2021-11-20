Sanders throws for 3 TDs, Jackson State wins 24-10

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders passed for three touchdowns and Jackson State defeated Alcorn State 24-10 to finish unbeaten in the Southwestern Athletic Conference regular season. The Tigers (10-1, 8-0) won the SWAC East Division and will play for the conference title on Dec. 4 for the first time since 2013. Sanders, the son of head coach Deion Sanders, was 28-of-39 passing for 297 yards. Keith Corbin III made nine catches, two for touchdowns.