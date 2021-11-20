Governor Polis, U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Salazar discuss trade relations, COVID vaccine

DENVER (KRDO) -- Today, Governor Jared Polis, and the U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar discussed U.S. - Mexico trade and economic relations and diplomatic efforts to expand access to the COVID-19 vaccine abroad. They were joined by Consul General of Mexico Berenice Rendon Talavera.

“As we move forward with economic recovery and efforts to end the pandemic, we’re working to support small businesses and create jobs here at home and also exploring how our partnerships abroad can help us recover even faster and stronger. We are proud to have Colorado’s own Ken Salazar as a voice for our communities and the U.S. in Mexico,” said Governor Polis.

“We are living a transformational moment in the relations between the United States and Mexico. It is my goal to seize this moment to create prosperity and jobs for people on both sides of the border, including here in Colorado,” said U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar.

Mexico is Colorado’s second-largest trade partner and maintains strong cultural ties. Mexico is a top export destination for Colorado with meat, aluminum, articles of iron and steel, industrial machinery, electric machinery, motor vehicles, and optic instruments among the exports as well as an import source for Colorado.