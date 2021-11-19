Titans rule out Dupree, Davis among 7 out against Texans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Linebacker Bud Dupree is among seven Titans ruled out for Sunday’s game with the Houston Texans. Coach Mike Vrabel says right guard Nate Davis, linebacker David Long, running back Jeremy McNichols, linebacker Rashaan Evans, cornerback Greg Mabin and tight end Geoff Swaim also will be held out against the Texans. The Titans go into Sunday’s game having won six straight, the NFL’s longest active streak. They’ve also used an league-high 82 players.