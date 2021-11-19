Sutherlin propels Minnesota past Purdue Fort Wayne 78-49

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sean Sutherlin came off the bench to score 19 points — hitting all seven of his shots — and Minnesota beat Purdue Fort Wayne 78-49 in nonconference play. Sutherlin, a senior transfer who played for New Hampshire in 2019-20 before sitting out last season due to an injury, also grabbed a team-high seven rebounds for the Golden Gophers (4-0). Jalon Pipkins scored seven points in a game-opening 9-0 run for the Mastodons (2-1). Minnesota didn’t score until Loewe’s three-point play at the 16:27 mark. PFW led until Sutherlin sandwiched two three-point plays around Stephens’ 3-pointer, giving the Golden Gophers a 26-22 lead with 6:12 before halftime. Minnesota never trailed again and Loewe’s 3-pointer gave them a 31-26 lead at intermission.