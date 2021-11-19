NYC aims to be first to rein in AI hiring tools

By MATT O’BRIEN

AP Technology Writer

Job candidates rarely know when hidden artificial intelligence tools are rejecting their resumes or analyzing their video interviews — but New York City residents could soon have more say over the computers making behind-the-scenes decisions about their careers. A bill passed by the city council in early November would ban the use of automated hiring tools unless a yearly bias audit shows they won’t discriminate based on an applicant’s race or gender. It would also force makers of those tools to disclose more about their opaque workings and would give candidates the ability to opt out of AI reviews of their applications.