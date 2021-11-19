Nicaragua says it will leave Organization of American States

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaragua’s government has announced that it will withdraw from the Organization of American States, a regional body that accused President Daniel Ortega’s government of acts of repression and rigging this month’s election. Nicaragua Foreign Minister Denis Moncada said in a news conference Friday that he has notified OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro, citing “repeated acts of meddling” in Nicaragua. Ortega was elected to a fourth consecutive term in Nov. 7 elections that were broadly criticized as a farce. Seven likely challengers to Ortega were arrested and jailed in the months prior to the vote.