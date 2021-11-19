Family in Phoenix surprised with free rent, gifts from apartment complex

By David Baker

PHOENIX (KTVK, KPHO) — A family in Phoenix got quite the surprise on Thursday. Khodr Ibrahhim and his family received free rent for the month of December. They couldn’t believe it. “It was surprising and generous,” Ibrahhim said. After the family got the initial gift bag with the free rent certificate, other representatives for Western Wealth Capital came by and dropped off even more presents for the family. They then opened the gifts. One of them turned out to be a hoverboard. “Oh, Monopoly! My favorite,” their son said as he opened another gift. A different present was a Nerf football.

The family has been living in the same complex near 11th Avenue and Bell Road since 2006. Ibrahhim, who is in a wheelchair, said the complex supervisor and other employees always treated him like a friend. “They always help me with my wheelchair and put it in my car without asking,” he said. “I was always surprised by the way they treated me.”

Ibrahhim said he’s happy with the free rent and all the gifts from Western Wealth Capital and said he now has more money to spend this holiday season. “It’s awesome,” he said. “We’ll never forget this day.”

