Colorado Springs Police report stabbing near Citadel Mall



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs Police say a man was stabbing following a fight near the Citadel Mall Thursday evening.

According to a press release from the Colorado Springs Police Department, a "physical disturbance" in the roadway near the intersection of N. Circle Dr. and Galley Rd. The fight escalated to one of the people involved being stabbed.

Everyone involved had left the scene by the time police arrived, but the male victim later arrived at an area hospital for help. The investigation is ongoing, according to CSPD.