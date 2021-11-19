Care and Share Food Bank annual turkey drive, Take a Turkey to Work Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Today, Friday, November 19th, Care and Share Food Bank is asking the community to come together to feed families all across Southern Colorado. Care and Share has set a goal of collecting 11,000 frozen turkeys to give out to neighbors in need this Thanksgiving.

Courtesy: USAF

There are four participating King Soopers locations that will be collecting turkeys from 6:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Friday, November 19th. Donors can also drop their turkeys at the Care and Share distribution Center. If you'd like to donate, but can't do so in person, every online donation of $15 represents another turkey to another family, according to Care and Share.

Care and Share calls the push "Take a Turkey to Work Day" to encourage different workplaces to host their own turkey drive.

Here's a list of participating King Soopers:

7915 Constitution Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80951

3250 Centennial Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80907

6030 Stetson Hills Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80923

9225 North Union Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Participating King Soopers are numbered on the map below.

Care and Share's Distribution Center is located at 2605 Preamble Pt., Colorado Springs, CO 80915