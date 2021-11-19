Brady, Bucs look to end 2-game skid against improving Giants

By FRED GOODALL

AP Sports Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Bruce Arians believes there’s nothing wrong with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that playing smarter and with more passion can’t solve. The Super Bowl champions have lost two straight games in which Tom Brady and a usually reliable defense haven’t been at their best. They’ll try to get back on track when they host the New York Giants on Monday night. Turnovers, costly penalties and an inability get off the field on third down defensively undermined the Bucs in road losses to the New Orleans Saints and Washington Football Team. The Giants have won two of their past three games. They’re coming off a bye.