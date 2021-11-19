Bob Lawton, owner of world’s largest arcade, dies at 90

LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — The owner of the world’s largest videogame arcade was a regular presence at the New Hampshire landmark until his death last week at 90. New Hampshire Public Radio reported on Friday that Bob Lawton started Funspot in 1952 after borrowing $750 from his grandma to build a mini-golf course in the Weirs. Lawton transformed the mini-golf course into a destination for more than 600 types of arcade games, earning the Guinness World Records title as the world’s largest arcade. Lawton’s family is keeping Funspot open, despite Lawton’s death. Lawton also was a former New Hampshire state representative.