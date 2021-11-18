White House offering more aid for winter heat, utility bills

By JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

The Biden administration is helping to distribute several billion dollars in aid for winter heating and utility bills. It’s an unprecedented sum that comes largely from the administration’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. The relief package provides an additional $4.5 billion for the government’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which typically has funding of $3 billion to $4 billion annually. Aid for renters can also cover utility costs. The White House is hosting a call Thursday for governors’ offices to help release the aid to vulnerable households. Speakers on the call will include the Energy and Health and Human Services secretaries and the governors of Connecticut, Maine and Michigan.