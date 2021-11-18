Kamala Harris’ communications director is leaving the administration

By Jasmine Wright and Donald Judd, CNN

Vice President Kamala Harris’ communications director, Ashley Etienne, is leaving the administration, according to a White House official, to pursue “other opportunities.”

Etienne’s departure comes after CNN detailed significant tension between West Wing aides and the vice president’s office. CNN reported that several people on Harris’ staff had started to reach out to contacts to say they’re looking to leave, according to sources who’ve gotten calls.

“Ashley is a valued member of the vice president’s team, who has worked tirelessly to advance the goals of this administration,” the official said. “She is leaving the office in December to pursue other opportunities.”

Vanity Fair was first to report her departure.

Harris on Thursday morning downplayed concerns over her role and stressed unity with President Joe Biden.

“This was a good week. And this week, when we got the bipartisan infrastructure act passed and signed by the President, makes a statement about all of the hard work that has gone into it. … We’re getting things done and we’re doing it together,” she told George Stephanopoulos in a brief interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Asked if she felt misused, Harris said, “No, I don’t,” laughing.

