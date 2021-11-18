Fire destroys several RVs at Windish RV Center in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several RVs were destroyed Thursday morning after a fire broke out at a recreational vehicle dealership in Fountain.

At 6:33 a.m., the Fountain Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at Windish RV Center at 9279 Bandley Drive. At the scene, fire crews found several RVs on fire, and flames were moving towards the building.

Fountain Fire Department, with help from Security Fire Department, Stratmoor Hills Fire Department, and Hanover Fire Department, managed to extinguish the fire and stop it from entering the building.

By 7:11 a.m., the fire was under control. FFD says the fire was completely extinguished at 8:30 a.m.

According to FFD, no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire has been determined to be accidental.