Epiphany brings new ideas to the Downtown Colorado Springs food scene

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- This week, Epiphany in Downtown Colorado Springs opened its doors. The new restaurant calls itself a community gathering space, bringing people, ideas, and experiences together.

Epiphany opens at 7 a.m. for coffee and breakfast and stays open throughout the day for lunch, dinner, cocktails and live music. Their menu is American-Latin inspired.

The owners say they're excited to bring the new concept to downtown.

"It sits on this really important corner right in the heart of downtown, and we’re brining a whole bunch of pieces together. Thats in the concept with the coffee and the cocktails, with the live music and lively discussion with all of the things we want to bring," said Mandy Todd, a managing partner.

They are also focused on featuring artists from Colorado Springs, they have two concerts this weekend on Friday and Saturday.

For more information you can visit their website.