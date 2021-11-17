Azerbaijan loses 7 troops in border clashes with Armenia

MOSCOW (AP) — Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry says seven Azerbaijani service members were killed and 10 more were wounded in clashes with Armenia on the border between the two ex-Soviet nations. Armenian officials reported one casualty and said 13 of their troops were captured during Tuesday’s fighting while 24 more have gone missing. The clashes appear to be the worst outbreak of hostilities between the two countries since a six-week war last year over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh that killed some 6,600 people. The fighting ceased on Tuesday evening after Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke on the phone with his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts and urged them to stop.