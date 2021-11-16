Skip to Content
Millennial Money: 4 reasons to shop Small Business Saturday

By LAUREN SCHWAHN of NerdWallet

It’s a critical year to shop small for the holidays, as businesses continue dealing with the fallout of pandemic restrictions, inflation and global supply chain disruptions. Small Business Saturday is Nov. 27, nestled between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Ahead of the shopping day, we talked to small-business, supply-chain and retail experts about how both consumers and local economies can benefit from participating in the event, plus what shoppers should expect. By shopping small, consumers can keep businesses afloat, reduce their carbon footprints and discover unique holiday gifts.

