Fire prompts evacuations near Rocky Mountain National Park

ESTES PARK, Colo. (AP) — A wildfire in the town that serves as a gateway to Rocky Mountain National Park has prompted some residents and businesses to be evacuated. Firefighters said the fire is burning Tuesday near Kruger Rock southeast of downtown Estes Park. It comes amid warmer-than-normal temperatures and a lack of moisture in much of Colorado. There’s also an elevated risk of wildfires starting and spreading Tuesday because of expected high winds in a large swath of the state, including the area along Interstate 25 where most of Colorado’s population is concentrated.