Family rescued after days stranded in Australian desert

By Jack Guy, CNN

A family of four were rescued by a helicopter Tuesday after their vehicle got stuck in the Australian outback following bad weather and flooding.

The two adults and two children were traveling in a Mitsubishi Canter 4WD when they got bogged down in the Simpson Desert near Oodnadatta, central Australia, according to a statement from South Australia Police on Tuesday.

Police were informed on Friday that the family had become stuck. A satellite phone and supplies were dropped to the group.

On Tuesday, a rescue helicopter winched them to safety.

“The family are being flown to Coober Pedy to stay the night, where they will then make their own further travel arrangements,” reads the police statement.

CNN affiliate 9News named the family as Ori Zavros, his wife Lindsey and children Zane and Zoe, who are from Perth, Western Australia.

The parents and two children have been traveling around Australia in a homemade campervan since last year, reports 9News.

It was originally thought that rescuing the family would take up to two weeks, in which time flooded roads would clear, according to 9News.

Ori Zavros’ parents Theo and Lagis Zavros told 9News they had been very worried about the young family.

“It was just the unknown — we didn’t know what state they were going to find things in,” said Lagis Zavros.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.