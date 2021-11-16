Ex-Craig city councilman sentenced as sex offender

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — A former Craig city councilman convicted of internet luring of a child and other charges has been sentenced to a minimum of 10 years in Colorado’s sex offender supervision program. The First District Attorney General’s Office says Brian MacKenzie was sentenced on Friday. A Jefferson County jury convicted MacKenzie in September of internet luring of a child with intent to exploit, internet sexual exploitation of a child and attempted sexual assault of a child. MacKenzie was arrested in 2019 during an internet sting operation by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in which officers posed as an underage girl with whom MacKenzie arranged a meeting in Lakewood.