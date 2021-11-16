Ahmaud Arbery autopsy photos shown to jurors at murder trial

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Ahmaud Arbery’s autopsy photos are being shown to jurors at the murder trial of three white men who chased the Black man down before he was fatally shot in their neighborhood last year. Prosecutors have called Dr. Edmund Donoghue, who examined Arbery’s body at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s crime lab in coastal Georgia the day after he was killed. Donoghue testified he believes Arbery was struck by only two of the three shotgun blasts fired at him. He said either of the gunshots that hit Arbery could have killed him, because both caused severe bleeding from severed arteries. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan are charged with murder.