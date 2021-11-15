Victim in Green Mountain Falls house fire identified

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office released the identity of the victim in a house fire that happened in Green Mountain Falls.

On Nov. 9, the El Paso County Sheriff received reports of a house in the 6800 block of Howard Street. Neighbors reported seeing flames coming from the house.

According to EPCSO, an off-duty firefighter living in the neighborhood tried to enter the home but was forced out due to the heat.

The Green Mountain Falls and Cascade Fire Departments responded to the house fire. By 5:30 a.m., officials said the fire had been put out and confirmed one person died in the fire.

Monday, the El Paso County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 77-year-old Kat Bridenbaker. The Pikes Peak Regional Fire Investigation Unit has found no indication that this fire was intentionally set, saying they believe it was an accident.