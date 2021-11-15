The ‘Downton Abbey’ sequel trailer is here

By Marianne Garvey

The “Downton Abbey” sequel trailer has dropped and it takes the family to the French Riviera.

The movie, “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” comes two years after the “Downton Abbey” feature film and features Tom Branson’s second wedding and an admission from the Dowager Countess, played by Maggie Smith, which takes the family to the South of France.

“Years ago, before you were born, I met a man. And now I’ve come into the possession of a villa in the South of France,” the Countess says in the trailer.

Returning for the sequel are Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Harry Hadden-Paton, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Lesley Nicol, Imelda Staunton and Penelope Wilton. Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, Dominic West and Jonathan Zaccaï have all joined the cast for the movie.

“Downton Abbey: A New Era” will be released in in theaters on Mar. 18, 2022.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.