Texas season going bad to worse as losses and injuries mount

By JIM VERTUNO
AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Steve Sarkisian’s first season as Texas coach is very much going from bad to worse. A five-game losing streak is the program’s worst in 65 years. The latest defeat to Kansas came with a season-ending elbow injury for star running back Bijan Robinson. Texas now has to win its last two games to become bowl eligible without its 1,000-yard rusher. Sarkisian on Monday defended his staff and said he hasn’t been told he has to make any changes before next season. 

