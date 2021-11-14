Fire contained in Southwest Colorado Springs that prompted evacuations Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A grass fire off King street and Tonka avenue is contained after it prompted evacuations for structures off Friendship lane, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

The call came in around 2 p.m. Sunday and CSFD said around 60 personnel responded. In total, CSFD said 22 homes were evacuated.

No homes were lost in the four to five acre blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.