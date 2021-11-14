Rudolph’s spot start a mixed bag in messy tie with Lions

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph says he needs to be better following a 16-16 tie with Detroit. Rudolph made a spot start for Pittsburgh after Ben Roethlisberger was placed in the COVID-19 protocol. Rudolph completed 30 of 50 passes for 242 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also ran for 36 yards to provide Pittsburgh’s offense a dimension it lacks when Roethlisberger is in. Rudolph may get another chance to start next week against the Los Angeles Chargers with Roethlisberger’s status up in the air.