Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 5:54 PM

Tyler Herro scores 27 points, Heat hold off Jazz 111-105

<i></i><br/>
KRDO

By JOHN COON
Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Tyler Herro had 27 points and eight rebounds to help the Miami Heat beat the Utah Jazz 111-105 on Saturday. Duncan Robinson made six 3-pointers and added 22 points. Kyle Lowry had 21. Miami swept the season series with the Jazz and snapped a three-game losing streak. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 26 points – 19 coming in the fourth quarter – to lead Utah. Jordan Clarkson added 25 points, and Donovan Mitchell had 22. The Jazz lost for the fourth time in five games.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content