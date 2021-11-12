How $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill would be used in Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- While the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill is still waiting on a signature from President Joe Biden, we already have a pretty clear idea of how that money will impact Southern Colorado.

The money that the state gets for highways and bridges will go right to the Colorado Department of Transportation's, $3.7 billion will go towards improving highways, and $225 million will go towards bridge replacement and repairs over five years.

A lot of these projects have been in the planning stages for years, but with the passage of the federal infrastructure bill, funding for the work just got clearer.

CDOT currently has a ten-year plan for projects. Sort of like a shopping wish list, but for roads.

"We have a defined list of needs across the state," Matt Inzeo, communications director for CDOT says. "It's going to let us get deeper through that list and do it faster."

Near the top of that list is expanding I-25 between Filmore and Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs.

The $50 million project would add a continuous auxiliary lane between the two interchanges, and replace the Ellston Street bridges.

Also on the list, an HOV lane added to I-25 between Cimmaron and North Nevada in both directions. That project is still five to ten years out, but it would widen I-25.

Further south in Pueblo is a widening makeover through the Mineral Palace area. That project Includes the Highway 50 and I-25 interchange and will cost $128 million.

The project would replace multiple bridges and allow for more clearance. It will also realign Highway 50 over Fountain Creek so drivers won't have to navigate a tough turn. That work is also five to ten years out, but funding was uncertain for it, until now.

"Between the reforms, we made at the state level, and the federal dollars, we now believe that we can completely pay for the 10-year strategic pipeline that we built in 2019," Inzeo said.

To see the full strategic plan for Southern Colorado, click here, and scroll to Region Two.