CPW rescues golden eagle hit by car in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A golden eagle is on its way to a rehabilitation center after being hit by a car in eastern Colorado Springs.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescued the golden eagle after receiving a call Friday about a raptor being hit by a car. CPW says the golden eagle was dazed, bleeding, and it may have suffered a head injury.





According to CPW, raptors often collide with vehicles when they chase their prey.

Now, the golden eagle will be taken to the raptor campus at the nonprofit Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center in Pueblo.

CPW says the goal is to rehabilitate the raptor. Once it recovers, CPW will release the golden eagle back into the wild.