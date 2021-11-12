Boy Scouts stepping in to address hunger during holiday season

By Jason Hackett

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — Right now, 40 million people are struggling with hunger in the United States.

This number includes more than 12 million children.

So many American families struggle with food insecurity, but the Boy Scouts are stepping in to help.

The Scouts are doing their part to feed families this holiday season with their Scouting for Food project.

“Scouts were able to fan out through our communities and distribute 40,000 door hangers that look like this, saying that they’ll be back between then and this Saturday to collect food,” a scouting representative said.

The goal is to collect 70,000 pounds of food for local food pantries. An especially important mission for these scouts, considering the nation’s supply chain issues and the pandemic’s toll on food-insecure families.

“I’ve been doing Scouting for Food and helping food drives for over 10 years now, ever since I was a tiny little tiger Scout, and it’s really something that makes a difference,” Scout Aiden Herman-Meyer said.

“It’s really important because some people don’t have as many opportunities as other people, and to make sure everyone’s life is super special around this season is very important,” Eagle Scout Francis Herman-Meyer said.

The scouts are looking for canned goods and non-perishable foods as they wrap up the food drive this Saturday.

