Antibody treatments available to high-risk COVID patients in Pueblo County

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monoclonal antibody treatments are now available in Pueblo County for high-risk COVID-19 patients.

According to the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, eligible individuals must have:

Tested positive for COVID-19

Have mild to moderate sypmptons

At high-risk of developing severe illness

Health officials say antibody treatments are also available to individuals who are at risk of developing severe illness after being exposed to COVID-19 and aren't fully vaccinated.

PDPHE sent out a flyer to help patients figure out whether or not they're eligible for antibody treatments.

PDPHE

The following are considered High-Risk Conditions of Severe Illness:

Older age (65 or older)

Obesity or being overweight

Pregnancy

Chronic kidney disease

Diabetes

Cardiovascular disease

Immunosuppressive disease or immunosuppressive treatment

Chronic lung disease

Sickle cell disease

Neurodevelopmental disorders

Medical-related technological dependence

PDPHE asks people to contact their doctor or health care provider for more eligibility information. Additional information can be found here.