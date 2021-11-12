Antibody treatments available to high-risk COVID patients in Pueblo County
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monoclonal antibody treatments are now available in Pueblo County for high-risk COVID-19 patients.
According to the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, eligible individuals must have:
- Tested positive for COVID-19
- Have mild to moderate sypmptons
- At high-risk of developing severe illness
Health officials say antibody treatments are also available to individuals who are at risk of developing severe illness after being exposed to COVID-19 and aren't fully vaccinated.
PDPHE sent out a flyer to help patients figure out whether or not they're eligible for antibody treatments.
The following are considered High-Risk Conditions of Severe Illness:
- Older age (65 or older)
- Obesity or being overweight
- Pregnancy
- Chronic kidney disease
- Diabetes
- Cardiovascular disease
- Immunosuppressive disease or immunosuppressive treatment
- Chronic lung disease
- Sickle cell disease
- Neurodevelopmental disorders
- Medical-related technological dependence
PDPHE asks people to contact their doctor or health care provider for more eligibility information. Additional information can be found here.
