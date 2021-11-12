Skip to Content
Antibody treatments available to high-risk COVID patients in Pueblo County

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monoclonal antibody treatments are now available in Pueblo County for high-risk COVID-19 patients.

According to the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, eligible individuals must have:

  • Tested positive for COVID-19
  • Have mild to moderate sypmptons
  • At high-risk of developing severe illness

Health officials say antibody treatments are also available to individuals who are at risk of developing severe illness after being exposed to COVID-19 and aren't fully vaccinated.

PDPHE sent out a flyer to help patients figure out whether or not they're eligible for antibody treatments.

The following are considered High-Risk Conditions of Severe Illness:

  • Older age (65 or older)
  • Obesity or being overweight
  • Pregnancy
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • Diabetes
  • Cardiovascular disease
  • Immunosuppressive disease or immunosuppressive treatment
  • Chronic lung disease
  • Sickle cell disease
  • Neurodevelopmental disorders
  • Medical-related technological dependence

PDPHE asks people to contact their doctor or health care provider for more eligibility information. Additional information can be found here.

