What to expect now that all Coloradan adults are eligible for boosters

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Governor Jared Polis has made all Coloradans over 18 eligible for a COVID-19 booster vaccine through a new executive order signed Thursday.

This means every Coloradan who is 18 years of age and older and six months past their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two months past their Johnson & Johnson vaccine, is eligible for an additional dose. Previously, people could be turned away if they did not fall under specific guidelines, like age or underlying conditions.

Gov. Polis said, “the health and safety of Coloradans has been my top priority throughout this global pandemic. We want to ensure that Coloradans have every tool they need to protect themselves from this deadly virus and to help reduce the stress on our hospitals and health care workers. Every Coloradans is now eligible to get the booster so they can protect themselves and their families. I was relieved to get the booster two weeks ago, and strongly encourage you to get it too.”

There are numerous places to make an appointment to receive a booster shot:

El Paso County list of resources

Retail pharmacies like Walgreens, CVS, Safeway, and King Soopers all offer appointments online

Free rides also may be available to and from COVID-19 vaccination appointments in your area. Call 719-600-2221 for more information.

Many retail pharmacies have same-day appointment availability. There are also typically several openings for the week ahead.

KRDO did run into some issues when scheduling at certain pharmacies. Since the Executive Order is still new, both Walgreens and King Soopers technically could not confirm appointments for everyone 18 and up. When trying to schedule one, and clicking 'no' to all of the questions regarding work and underlying health issues, you end up on an error page saying you're not eligible. However, due to the new order by the governor, pharmacies and other vaccine providers are no longer allowed to turn away anyone 18 and up who wants to get the booster.

If you're looking for a Moderna vaccine, it appears most CVS Pharmacies are only offering Pfizer shots as of Thursday.