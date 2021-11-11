Tips to minimize COVID-19 transmission during the holidays

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Department of Health and Environment wants Coloradans to be able to hold on to their holiday traditions, but go about it in the safest way possible. 79% of Coloradans ages 12 and up have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and getting vaccinated is the best way you can protect yourself from the virus according to CDPHE.

According to CDPHE, all Coloradans ages 5 and up are eligible for a vaccine Find out where you can get vaccinated.

November 11th is the last day to get a Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine, and still be fully vaccinated by Thanksgiving. November 14th is the last day to get the JNJ brand vaccine and be fully vaccinated by Hanukkah. To be fully vaccinated by Christmas, you need a first dose of Moderna by November 13th, a first dose of Pfizer by November 20th, or a single dose of JNJ by December 11th.

All Coloradans ages 18 and up are also eligible for a booster shot, so long as they have waited the appropriate turnaround time for their vaccine brand. For Moderna and Pfizer, that wait time is 6 months, for Johnson & Johnson it's 2 months. You can get any brand of booster, no matter what brand your original inoculation was.

State health shares the following tips to keep your holidays a little safer this year:

Plan a gathering where everyone over the age of 5 has been vaccinated.

Stay home if you are displaying symptoms of COVID-19, are positive for COVID-19, or have had recent close contact with someone with COVID-19.

Wear a mask and practice physical distancing while shopping. If you can, use curbside pick up for groceries.

Plan your shopping list so you can get everything done in a single trip. Going in a single trip not only saves you precious time; it also helps the environment and decreases your exposure to COVID-19.

Ask your guests to test for COVID-19 before the gathering. There are free community testing sites all across Colorado.

Consider hosting a smaller, shorter, outdoor gathering. Outdoor events are generally safer than indoor events; smaller groups are generally safer than larger groups; and shorter gatherings are generally safer than longer gatherings.

Keep a list of guests and their contact information so they can be notified quickly in the event of a COVID-19 exposure.

If gathering indoors, improve ventilation by opening windows and doors (if it’s safe to do so) or running your heat, AC, or an air purifier.

Find more recommendations and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

And stay up to date on COVID-19 in Colorado by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.