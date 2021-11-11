UN chief says global warming goal on ‘life support’

By SETH BORENSTEIN and FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 F) is “on life support” in the final days of the U.N.’s climate talks in Glasgow. In an exclusive interview Thursday with The Associated Press, Guterres said the talks have not met any of the U.N.’s three goals. He added that “until the last moment, hope should be maintained.” Guterres says the ongoing negotiations need to accomplish more than securing a weak deal that participating nations agree to support. “The worst thing would be to reach an agreement at all costs by a minimum common denominator that would not respond to the huge challenges,” he said.