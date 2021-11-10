Woman identified in Galley Road shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office have identified, Jessica Maez, 32, was shot and vehicle crashed into a utility pole in the Galley Road shooting.

According Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), Maez's death is the 35th homicide investigation in Colorado Springs just this year.

On Saturday, Nov. 6 at approximately 5:20 p.m., CSPD were on a call in the 3600 block of E. Galley Rd. when police heard multiple gunshots in a nearby area. Police investigated the scene and found a vehicle crashed into a utility pole at Galley Rd. and Auburn Dr.

Once officers investigated the vehicle, they located Maez and a man inside. Both individuals were transported to a local hospital to get treatment for their injuries.

After treatment, the man was released from the hospital.

Maez died from her injuries.

Violent Crimes Homicide/Assault Unit detectives are taking over the investigation into the shooting.

Detectives obtained surveillance video showing the suspect on a yellow, white, and black dirt bike style motorcycle prior to the shooting. Detectives were unable to identify information about the motorcycle or the driver.

The driver of the motorcycle was wearing all black clothing and a black helmet.

CSPD is asking anyone with information to call CSPD or call Crime Stoppers Tip Line.

This case is being investigated as a homicide.