Pueblo Mayor signs order requiring new city employees receive COVID-19 vaccine

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar issued an order Wednesday requiring all "new" city employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The order says "all appointments of new employees for the City of Pueblo and Pueblo Transit" are required to be fully vaccinated or have a qualifying exemption on the date of hire.

"New employee" is defined as a "person who is not currently an employee" of the city.

Exemptions will be granted to an applicant on the following grounds:

A medical condition

Religious belief, practice, or observance

Proof of a positive COVID-19 IgG antibody test

According to the City of Pueblo, the order became effective Monday, Nov. 10.

Read the full order here.