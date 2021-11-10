Pakistan court questions PM over peace talks with militants

By MUNIR AHMED

Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s top court in a surprise move has questioned the prime minister over his peace talks with a prominent militant group behind a 2014 assault on an army-run school that killed nearly 150 people. Prime Minister Imran Khan was grilled by judges after the Supreme Court summoned him on short notice. The development comes two days after Khan’s government announced a monthlong cease-fire with the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, an umbrella group that is a separate organization from Afghanistan’s Taliban. Khan has faced criticism for initiating talks with the TTP group, which agreed to a cease-fire until Dec. 9.