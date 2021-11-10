Osborne has double-double, No. 20 Florida State routs Penn

By BOB FERRANTE

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Malik Osborne had 18 points and 13 rebounds, Anthony Polite scored 17 points, and No. 20 Florida State routed Pennsylvania 105-70. The Seminoles won their seventh straight home opener. Osborne had missed Florida State’s second exhibition game with flu-like symptoms. He was energetic from the start in recording his fourth career double-double and third at Florida State. Houston transfer Caleb Mills scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half in his debut with the Seminoles. Jordan Dingle had 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting for Penn.