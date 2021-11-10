Democrats sell infrastructure bill, push for Biden backup

By WILL WEISSERT, THOMAS BEAUMONT and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH

Associated Press

STILWELL, Kan. (AP) — Congressional Democrats who are facing potentially tough reelection fights next year are crowing about long-neglected public works projects set to spring to life thanks to the new infrastructure package. It’s part of an attempt by President Joe Biden’s party to leave behind months of infighting between more progressive lawmakers and moderates from swing districts. The party also want to see lawmakers unite around a shovel-ready approach to kicking the post-coronavirus pandemic economy into high gear. And some want to see Biden do more to sell Americans on the legislative achievement.