D-60 and students pay tribute to the brave servicemen and women on Veterans Day

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo School District 60 and its students will be paying tribute to the brave servicemen and women this Veterans Day.

According D-60's press release, the district will be partnering with the Center of American Values to the sixth Pride and Patriotism event at Memorial Hall.

This tribute is to recognize all the military heroes who sacrificed their lives to allow us to enjoy our diversity, culture, tradition, and brace America's values freely.

The annual event will be covered by Kaiser Permanente and the El Pomar Foundation. The theme of the event will be "Celebration of Service". Students from Kindergarten to the 12th grade will show their appreciation to our veterans by partaking in a thematic tribute contest.

The contest serves a purpose to reflect on the importance military service personnel should be celebrated and let students express their appreciation by being creative with their contest entries.

In addition to the event, the district music students will be performing songs of patriotism, hope, and freedom to honor veterans throughout the evening.

“Pride and patriotism are forms of honor, guiding the beautiful spirit of Pueblo and our great admiration for those who have served in the military,” Superintendent Macaluso said. “This celebration features the cumulative efforts of scholars from all of our schools, who have been learning about our service members and their willingness to go above and beyond the call of duty to protect our freedoms."