A running list of who has received a subpoena from the House January 6 select committee

The committee investigating the deadly Capitol Hill riot on January 6 has as of publication issued 35 subpoenas to individuals and organizations as part of its probe into circumstances and coordination leading up to the storming of the US Capitol.

From targeting some of former President Donald Trump’s closest allies both in the White House and from the Trump campaign, to key organizers of the rally and events preceding the January 6 attack, the committee has shown a keen interest in deciphering what role Trump and his orbit played in spreading misinformation about the presidential election results and how that misinformation fueled the January 6 attack.

Close Trump allies

1. Mark Meadows, former White House chief of staff

2. Daniel Scavino, former White House deputy chief of staff for communications

3. Kashyap Patel, former Defense Department official

4. Stephen Bannon, former Trump adviser

Organizers of rallies and events preceding January 6 attack

5. Amy Kremer, founder and chair of Women For America First (WFAF)

6. Kylie Kremer, founder and executive director of Women For America First (WFAF)

7. Cynthia Chafian, submitted the first permit application on behalf of WFAF for the January 6 rally, and founder of the Eighty Percent Coalition

8. Caroline Wren, listed on permit paperwork for the January 6 rally as “VIP Advisor”

9. Maggie Mulvaney, listed on permit paperwork for the January 6 rally as “VIP Lead”

10. Justin Caporale, of Event Strategies, Inc., listed on permit paperwork for the January 6 rally as “Project Manager.”

11. Tim Unes, of Event Strategies, Inc., listed on permit paperwork for the January 6 rally as “Stage Manager.”

12. Megan Powers, of MPowers Consulting LLC, listed on permit paperwork for the January 6 rally as “Operations Manager for Scheduling and Guidance.”

13. Hannah Salem, of Salem Strategies LLC, listed on permit paperwork for the January 6 rally as “Operations Manager for Logistics and Communications.”

14. Lyndon Brentnall, of RMS Protective Services, listed on permit paperwork for the January 6 rally as “On-Site Supervisor.”

15. Katrina Pierson, former Trump campaign official, reportedly involved in the organization of the January 5 and January 6 rallies and was in direct communication with the former President about the rallies.

16. Ali Alexander, connected to permit applications for the “Stop the Steal” rally

17. Nathan Martin, connected to permit applications for the “Stop the Steal” rally

18. Stop the Steal, LLC, organization affiliated with “Stop the Steal” rally

Department of Justice

19. Jeffrey Clark, former Department of Justice official reportedly involved in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election

Trump campaign officials

20. William Stepien, Trump 2020 campaign manager

21. Jason Miller, former senior adviser to Trump 2020 campaign

22. John Eastman, an attorney who helped craft Trump’s argument that the election was stolen

23. Michael Flynn, former Trump national security adviser who was involved in meeting about how the Trump campaign wanted to promote the lie that the election was stolen

24. Angela McCallum, national executive assistant to former Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign

25. Bernard Kerik, participated in a meeting at the Willard Hotel centered around overturning election results.

Trump White House officials

26. Nicholas Luna, Trump’s personal assistant

27. Molly Michael, Trump’s special assistant to the President and Oval Office operations coordinator

28. Ben Williamson, Trump’s deputy assistant to the President and senior adviser to then-chief of staff Mark Meadows

29. Christopher Liddell, former Trump White House deputy chief of staff

30. John McEntee, Trump’s White House personnel director

31. Keith Kellogg, national security adviser to then-Vice President Mike Pence

32. Kayleigh McEnany, former White House press secretary under Trump

33. Stephen Miller, Trump senior adviser

34. Cassidy Hutchinson, special assistant to the President for legislative affairs

35. Kenneth Klukowski, former senior counsel to Clark, Assistant Attorney General.

