CASCADE, Colo. (KRDO)-- An overnight house fire in Cascade calls for both The Green Mountain Falls and Cascade Fire Departments to put it out. The public informant officer on scene said the first call for the fire came in at 3:44 Tuesday morning. By 5:30 officials confirmed the fire had been put out and crews were transitioning to address hot spots.

The residential structure was fully engulfed in flames, and a nearby home also suffered smoke damage.

The fire was on the 6800 block of Howard St. in Cascade. Officials say they'll wait until daylight to start their overhaul on the property. That's when they'll bring in the arsonist investigator to find the point of ignition.

At this point potential injuries are unknown, and the fire is under investigation.